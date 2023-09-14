Court asks ASI to preserve evidence found during Gyanvapi survey

Rejecting the opposition of the Muslim side, the Varanasi District Court, in a significant judgment, has said that the evidence found in the survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be kept safe in the Gyanvapi complex.

District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishvesh’s order came on Thursday on the application of plaintiff Rakhi Singh in the Gyanvapi-Maa Shringaar Gauri case.

The court has also asked the ASI to prepare a list of evidence found so far in the survey and submit it to the District Magistrate and the court.

Advertisement

The District Judge’s court said in the order that all the evidence and remains found in the ASI survey should be kept completely safe so that there is transparency in the investigation and they can be presented in court if necessary.

The Judge gave this order after hearing the plaintiff and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which was opposing the petition.

The Masjid Committee had filed an objection to the application of Rakhi Singh. Along with this, the District Judge fixed the date of September 21 for a hearing on four other women’s plaintiffs and other pending applications.

Meanwhile, the scientific ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi complex except Vajusthal was underway for the 40th day on Thursday.

Clearing of debris above the working floor level is in progress to scientifically examine the structures.

According to police and administrative officers, the survey work is going on peacefully in the presence of both the parties and their advocates.

Teams from Varanasi, Patna, Kanpur, Delhi and Hyderabad are included in the survey. The ASI has to do the survey and file the report in the court by October 6.