Couple tries to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan, held

A couple allegedly tried to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan, official sources said here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident happened on Monday night, when a couple which was possibly under the influence of liquor, tried to barge in the President’s House through one of the entrance gates.

It may be mentioned that the Rashtrapati Bhavan is located in the central part of the city and comes under a high security zone which is heavily guarded by the security forces.

When the couple were trying to enter, they were stopped and overpowered by the security personnel present there. Later, the Delhi Police arrested the duo and registered an FIR against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that the couple was thoroughly questioned by several security agencies so that a possibility of any other conspiracy could be ruled out. “We have registered a case and further probe is on,” the source added.