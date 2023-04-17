Couple ‘guillotine’ itself in Gujarat village

In a bizarre occult practice in Saurashtra region of Gujarat, a couple has sacrificed itself with an improvised ‘guillotine’.

The twin suicide, suspected to be part of a superstitious ritual the Saurashtra region is infamous for, was detected on Sunday in Vinchiya village of Rajkot district.

The couple had undertaken the ‘sacrifice’ ritual at the altar of their local deity after sending away their two children to their maternal uncle’s home in another village. They had improvised the guillotine-like tool by using a heavy blade generally used for cutting tree trunks.

They had pulled up the improvised ‘guillotine’ themselves and placed their heads on the altar in such a manner that they fell on the side where they had also built a small temple-like structure.

The couple, Hemu Makwana, 38, and Hansa Makwana, 35, have also left a handwritten suicide note holding no one responsible for their deaths.

The couple’s headless bodies were discovered by their son aged 13 and daughter, 12, when they returned home from their maternal uncle’s village on Sunday morning.

This is not the first time such deaths or human ‘sacrifice’ due to occult practices are reported from Gujarat.

The Saurashtra region is particularly infamous for such practices, the last one being the sacrifice of a teenage girl few months back just to wish away the family’s misfortune.