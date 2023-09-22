Country will remember PM Modi for role in passage of women’s quota Bill: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the Women’s reservation Bill, Union MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said the nation will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a piece of legislation that had literally been in cold storage for the last 30 years.

The women’s reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with near unanimity, with 454 members voting in favour and only two members opposing it.

“It had been waiting to see the light of day for 27 years. The country will always remember PM Modi for what he has done for our women. Be it providing affordable housing, opening bank accounts for them or ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, he has toiled to make our women self-sustaining,” Choubey said.

Meanwhile, veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday lauded PM Modi for the passage of the women’s reservation Bill in the Upper House saying, “No other PM could accomplish this task.”

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI on Thursday after the Bill cleared its last legislative hurdle in the Upper House, Hema Malini said, “There has been an honest intent behind everything that PM Modi has done. No other PM has accomplished what he has. To the Opposition leaders who are opposing the Bill, I have only this to say — it is their job to oppose. We aren’t bothered about it.”

After a daylong discussion and debate on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha cleared the Bill by an absolute majority, with 454 members voting in favour and none against.

The Bill provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.