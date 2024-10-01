Countering cyberattacks requires high-end technological intervention: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said cyberattacks have emerged as a major threat to national security, and dealing with and countering them requires high-end technological intervention, robust digital infrastructure, and a well-trained and specialised human resource.

“This is one of the areas where civil services and the armed forces must join hands to create a secure nationwide system capable of thwarting such attacks,” Murmu said while addressing the faculty and course members of the 64th National Defence College Course at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Today, our security concerns extend beyond the preservation of territorial integrity and encompass other areas of national well-being, such as economic, environmental, energy security, and cyber security issues. Addressing these concerns requires intensive research and calls for a holistic approach,” the President said.

The faculty and course members of the 64th National Defence College Course had called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the occasion, the President said technological developments have made it mandatory for nations to set up and utilise digital infrastructure.

“A huge amount of data and sensitive information is also available in governance systems, which cannot be left unsecured,” Murmu said.

She urged everyone to understand the gravity of this issue and take concrete measures to address it.

The President said the dynamic global geo-political environment poses numerous challenges.

“The fast pace at which events have unfolded in the recent past could not have been foreseen perhaps a decade earlier. Thus, all officers, whether from civil services or defence services, must be aware of the challenges and vulnerabilities they face, as well as the strengths that can help deal with such challenges,” Murmu said.

“One strength they must have and cannot do without is the ability to utilise technology for the greater good of their organisations, country, and humankind at large. Innovation is another factor that will keep them future-ready,” she said.