Count your MLAs in Delhi: Bhagwant Mann on Punjab Congress leader’s ’30 AAP MLAs in touch’ remark

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over his ’30 AAP MLAs were in touch with him’ remark, saying Mr Bajwa has been making his claims for the past three years. He also asked the Congress leader to count instead how many MLAs his party has in Delhi.

“Partap Singh Bajwa has been saying this for almost three years. Let him say whatever he wants. I would ask Partap Singh Bajwa to count how many MLAs they (Congress) have in Delhi,” Mann told reporters after meeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab CM said that similar claims were made in the past as well.

“He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood, going among people in villages and towns in the state,” he stated.

Speaking about his meeting with Kejriwal, CM Mann said that the AAP chief thanked Punjab MLAs for their work in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections.

After meeting AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “… Arvind Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections… Our party is known for its work… In today’s meeting, it was decided that in the coming two years, we will make Punjab a model that the whole nation will look up to… Punjab has always been at the forefront in all the fights.”

The meeting was called in the backdrop of AAP’s stunning defeat in the Delhi assembly elections. The AAP was reduced to just 22 seats – down from 62 in 2020. The BJP stormed back to power after 27 years, winning 48 of the 70 seats.