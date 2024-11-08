Corrupt Kejriwal continues to loot Delhi, alleges BJP

The BJP on Friday alleged that the Opposition INDI Alliance is all on the mission to divide the country, to spread negativity, and fuel corruption.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, the party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said during this election time, the BJP is focusing on development, empowering the common people, connecting them to the mainstream, and using the country’s resources for the benefit of the public.

“To undermine this unifying vision, all the corrupt and divisive leaders have united on the other side,” he alleged.

“When the BJP talks about development and empowerment, the INDI Alliance is all on the mission to divide the country, to spread negativity, and fuel corruption. From Arvind Kejriwal (former Delhi Chief Minister) to Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha), every leader of the INDI Alliance hate people of India, and want nothing but to destroy the country,” Bhatia charged.

“The opposition is hell bent on disregarding our Constitution and trampling the country’s democratic institutions,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, he alleged that the former Delhi Chief Minister is leaving no stone unturned to destroy Delhi and its people’s lives.”Corrupt Arvind Kejriwal is continuing to loot Delhi. He is leaving no stone unturned to destroy Delhi and its people’s lives,” Bhatia said.

He further alleged that Kejriwal had transformed the CM residence into a symbol of luxury, with the PWD inspection revealing 8 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 12 toilets, 3 meeting rooms, 24 sofas, 76 tables, and 45 chairs in his ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

“While Kejriwal made arrangements for the poor living in Delhi’s slums to reside in spaces of 12, 18, and 25 square yards, he himself lived in the ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Arvind Kejriwal, who repeatedly claimed he did not want a big bungalow, resided in a 21,000 sq. ft. ‘Sheesh Mahal’ built with corrupt earnings,” Bhatia charged..