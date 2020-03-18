The 26 -year-old student of IIT Roorkee, who had returned from Japan on March 3, has tested negative for the Covid-19 disease. The student is a research scholar of the Physics Department.

The test was conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control at New Delhi.

Four out of eight students, who were earlier quarantined, have returned to the hostel. The remaining four students will be kept in isolation until March 20, informed the authorities.

With the rapid increase in the number of cases related to Covid-19, IIT Roorkee has taken measures to reduce transmission risk and has suspended all classes, conferences, seminars, workshops etc. in the institute till March 31, 2020.

All necessary precautions, in the larger interest of the institute community, are taken against the disease with proper sanitization, as per the advisories of the government.

All travellers who have returned from abroad have been placed under quarantine to avoid the chances of any infection.

Established in 1847, IIT Roorkee is an esteemed institute that imparts higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences.