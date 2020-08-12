Coronavirus recoveries in Karnataka crossed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday, while 6,257 fresh cases were registered, taking the state’s tally to 1.88 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

“Today (Tuesday), 6,257 new positive cases are reported and 6,473 people have been discharged,” Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

With the new discharges, the total recoveries in the state rose to 1,05,599.

Of the new cases, Bengaluru continued to report the highest number (1,610), taking the city’s tally to 77,038, out of which 33,070 are active.

Ballari accounted for 738 cases, followed by Belagavi (575), Dharwad (276), Dakshina Kannada (243), Mysuru (238), Udupi (219), Raichur (201) and Shivamogga (189).

Meanwhile, 86 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state’s toll to 3,398.

Of the 1.88 lakh cases, 79,606 are active and 699 are in the ICU.