The death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic in India rose to 166 on Thursday as the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,734 including the 472 people who have been treated and discharged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave the first clear signal that some restrictions are likely to continue after the 21-day lockdown period ends on April 14, asserting that government’s priority is to save each and every life. This comes on a day when the number of COVID-19 cases across the country crossed 5,000, following which Uttar Pradesh and Delhi sealed hotspots till April 15 to check the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 88,538 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Around 1.5 million people have been infected, of whom 329,492 have recovered.

The Guardian reports UK PM Boris Johnson’s condition improved on Wednesday, as he is now sitting up in bed and “engaging positively” with the clinical team, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said. Johnson remains in intensive care.

UK and US faced their deadliest days since the outbreak began on Tuesday. In UK official figures showed 938 more people had died in hospitals, taking the overall total to 7,097. The true death toll is likely to be significantly higher, reports The Gaurdian. The US recorded its highest one-day death toll, with 1,858 people dying on Tuesday. New York City was still the worst-affected part of the country, recording 806 fatalities. The city has registered more than 4,500 deaths. There are more than 400,000 cases in the country.