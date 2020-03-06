The number of positive cases of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 in India has risen to 31 with the latest being reported from West Delhi, where the patient has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia.

Among the 31 persons are 16 Italian tourists, of which 14 have been shifted from the ITBP facility in Delhi’s Chawla area to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon and an elderly couple are kept in isolation in a Jaipur hospital.

An Indian driver, who was travelling with the group of 23 Italians has also been confirmed with the deadly virus.

On Thursday, a Paytm employee in Gurgaon was confirmed with the virus.

The other cases are 6 people from Agra, one each from Delhi and Hyderabad and 3 in Kerala (who have recovered).

Amid concerns over the outbreak, all primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of Coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory to all schools asking them to avoid any large gathering of students in premises.

Meanwhile, India will now screen all international travellers entering the country through airports and ports. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the Government has decided that all flights and passengers will be part of universal screening and not just the 12 countries that were listed earlier.

Holi events have been cancelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders in view of the developing situation. President Kovind, too, has cancelled Holi events at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As the world fights the novel Coronavirus, total cases rose to 97,510, including 3,345 deaths, across 85 countries by Thursday.