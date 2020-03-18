The LLRM Medical College of Meerut has demanded that the state government upgrade the primary testing lab for COVID 19 to a final testing lab to detect the virus.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the state government and if it is accepted the final testing for the Corona suspected samples would be done right here. Till now, the samples are being sent to Delhi and Pune for testing which is time-consuming.

Dr. RC Gupta, the Principal of Medical College said that the Microbiology lab of Medical College has a facility of primary testing and once upgraded into a final testing lab for coronavirus, the samples could be tested right here. “We need a few additional requirements in the existing microbiology lab after which we would be able to do the final testing for Corona,” he said.

Dr Gupta told that he had raised the issue in a meeting with divisional commissioner Anita C Meshram after which it was decided to take the matter to the state government. Henceforth, a proposal was sent to the state government to upgrade the lab so that the final testing of corona suspected samples could be done here. This will benefit not only Meerut but also the surrounding districts.

“We are sending to either Delhi and Pune for final testing which is time-consuming,” said Dr Gupta adding that once final testing commences here the process of identifying would be faster.

It may be noted that the medical college hospital has already created an isolation ward with a capacity of 80 beds for coronavirus patients. However, now the authorities are planning to extend this to 200 beds so that they are ready for any situation in case of a major outbreak here from this virus.

“We have sufficient space and the capacity would be soon extended to 200 beds from existing 80 beds,” he informed adding that he has also demanded an additional budget from the state government to use different colour bedsheets in the isolation ward on different days of the week in order to keep a vigil on hygiene. Dr Gupta explained, “It would be easier for health officials to identify while making the rounds in wards whether bed sheets were changed or not.”