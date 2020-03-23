The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (GoI) has launched an official WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

This WhatsApp chatbot can be used by the people to resolve any queries related to Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk is free of cost charges and all WhatsApp users can use it for free.

The number of Corona Helpdesk chatbot is 9013151515.

Users are required to save this number in their contacts list and send a message and they would receive an automated response.

Apart from the chatbot, the government has also set up two Helpline Numbers:

Toll-free: 1075 and +91-11-23978046

Helpline Email IDs: [email protected] & [email protected]

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has also provided two separate lists of Helpline Numbers for all the States and Union Territories.

Below is the list of Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for the States:

Name of the State                   Helpline number

Andhra Pradesh                         8662410978

Arunachal Pradesh                  9436055743

Assam                                             6913347770

Bihar                                                 104

Chhattisgarh                                077122-35091

Goa                                                    104

Gujarat                                             104

Haryana                                          8558893911

Himachal Pradesh                     104

Jharkhand                                      104

Karnataka                                      104

Kerala                                               0471-2552056

Madhya Pradesh                        0755-2527177

Maharashtra                                020-26127394

Manipur                                         3852411668

Meghalaya                                    108

Mizoram                                         102

Nagaland                                      7005539653

Odisha                                           9439994859

Punjab                                           104

Rajasthan                                     0141-2225624

Sikkim                                            104

Tamil Nadu                                  044-29510500

Telangana                                     104

Tripura                                           0381-2315879

Uttarakhand                               104

Uttar Pradesh                            18001805145

West Bengal                              3323412600

Below is the list of Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for Union Territories:

Name of the Union Territory             Helpline Number

Andaman & Nicobar Islands                    03192-232102

Chandigarh                                                       9779558282

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu        104

Delhi                                                                      011-22307154

Jammu                                                                 1912520982

Kashmir                                                               1942440283

Ladakh                                                                 1982256462

Lakshadweep                                                   104

Puducherry                                                        104

Also, beware of any misinformation and fake news that are flooding the social media. For any query, please get in touch with the above-mentioned numbers or certified health professional.

Stay safe and don’t panic! Strictly follow the advisories issued by the Central Government.

Our medical fraternity and the government need all our support, cooperation and understanding in the fight against Coronavirus Pandemic.