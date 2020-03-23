The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (GoI) has launched an official WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk.
This WhatsApp chatbot can be used by the people to resolve any queries related to Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk is free of cost charges and all WhatsApp users can use it for free.
The number of Corona Helpdesk chatbot is 9013151515.
Users are required to save this number in their contacts list and send a message and they would receive an automated response.
Apart from the chatbot, the government has also set up two Helpline Numbers:
Toll-free: 1075 and +91-11-23978046
Helpline Email IDs: [email protected] & [email protected]
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has also provided two separate lists of Helpline Numbers for all the States and Union Territories.
Below is the list of Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for the States:
Name of the State Helpline number
Andhra Pradesh 8662410978
Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743
Assam 6913347770
Bihar 104
Chhattisgarh 077122-35091
Goa 104
Gujarat 104
Haryana 8558893911
Himachal Pradesh 104
Jharkhand 104
Karnataka 104
Kerala 0471-2552056
Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177
Maharashtra 020-26127394
Manipur 3852411668
Meghalaya 108
Mizoram 102
Nagaland 7005539653
Odisha 9439994859
Punjab 104
Rajasthan 0141-2225624
Sikkim 104
Tamil Nadu 044-29510500
Telangana 104
Tripura 0381-2315879
Uttarakhand 104
Uttar Pradesh 18001805145
West Bengal 3323412600
Below is the list of Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for Union Territories:
Name of the Union Territory Helpline Number
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 03192-232102
Chandigarh 9779558282
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104
Delhi 011-22307154
Jammu 1912520982
Kashmir 1942440283
Ladakh 1982256462
Lakshadweep 104
Puducherry 104
Also, beware of any misinformation and fake news that are flooding the social media. For any query, please get in touch with the above-mentioned numbers or certified health professional.
Stay safe and don’t panic! Strictly follow the advisories issued by the Central Government.
Our medical fraternity and the government need all our support, cooperation and understanding in the fight against Coronavirus Pandemic.