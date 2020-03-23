The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (GoI) has launched an official WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

This WhatsApp chatbot can be used by the people to resolve any queries related to Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk is free of cost charges and all WhatsApp users can use it for free.

The number of Corona Helpdesk chatbot is 9013151515.

Users are required to save this number in their contacts list and send a message and they would receive an automated response.

Apart from the chatbot, the government has also set up two Helpline Numbers:

Toll-free: 1075 and +91-11-23978046

Helpline Email IDs: [email protected] & [email protected]

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has also provided two separate lists of Helpline Numbers for all the States and Union Territories.

Below is the list of Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for the States:

Name of the State Helpline number

Andhra Pradesh 8662410978

Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743

Assam 6913347770

Bihar 104

Chhattisgarh 077122-35091

Goa 104

Gujarat 104

Haryana 8558893911

Himachal Pradesh 104

Jharkhand 104

Karnataka 104

Kerala 0471-2552056

Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177

Maharashtra 020-26127394

Manipur 3852411668

Meghalaya 108

Mizoram 102

Nagaland 7005539653

Odisha 9439994859

Punjab 104

Rajasthan 0141-2225624

Sikkim 104

Tamil Nadu 044-29510500

Telangana 104

Tripura 0381-2315879

Uttarakhand 104

Uttar Pradesh 18001805145

West Bengal 3323412600

Below is the list of Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for Union Territories:

Name of the Union Territory Helpline Number

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 03192-232102

Chandigarh 9779558282

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104

Delhi 011-22307154

Jammu 1912520982

Kashmir 1942440283

Ladakh 1982256462

Lakshadweep 104

Puducherry 104

Also, beware of any misinformation and fake news that are flooding the social media. For any query, please get in touch with the above-mentioned numbers or certified health professional.

Stay safe and don’t panic! Strictly follow the advisories issued by the Central Government.

Our medical fraternity and the government need all our support, cooperation and understanding in the fight against Coronavirus Pandemic.