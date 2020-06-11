As Delhi recorded 48 Coronavirus deaths on Wednesday alone, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept his political differences aside and rushed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the continuous spike in cases in the national capital.

With the 48 deaths, the casualty count has risen to 984. As many as 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi taking the toll to 32,810, making it further worrisome for the health infrastructure of the national capital.

After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted: “Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation (sic)”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief minister had said that data shows Delhi will see a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the coming days and urged people to promote social distancing and usage of masks as a mass movement.

Projecting an exponential growth in the city’s numbers, Arvind Kejriwal had said, “In SDMA’s meeting yesterday, the numbers that were presented showed that by June 15 will be having 44,000 coronavirus cases, June 30 – 1 lakh, July 15 – 2.15 lakh cases. For everyone’s safety, promoting social distancing and usage of masks has to be a ‘jan andolan’ (people’s movement), just like the odd-even scheme.”

He further said that Delhi needs about 1.5 lakh beds by July and added that he will personally oversee stadiums being turned into quarantine centres.

“In normal times, 50 per cent patients come from outside Delhi for treatments. So going by that calculation, we need about 1.5 lakh beds by July. I will personally oversee stadiums being turned into quarantine centres. In last eight days, Delhi hospitals admitted 1,900 people. Around 4,200 beds are vacant in hospitals,” Kejriwal said.

Addressing a digital press briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s directives will be implemented in letter and spirit while asserting that this was not the time for disagreements or arguments.

“This is not the time to fight with each other and do politics. This is the time for all governments and organisations to stand together to defeat Coronavirus,” he said.

L-G Anil Baijal had on Monday overruled two controversial orders of the Arvind Kejriwal government on reserving government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test for only symptomatic patients.

Anil Baijal overruled the order saying, “treatment should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Central officials had informed the Delhi government that there is no community transmission of Coronavirus in the capital as of now. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had told reporters that 5.5 lakh cases are expected in Delhi by July 31 based on the current doubling rate. He said COVID-19 cases are doubling every 12-13 days in Delhi.