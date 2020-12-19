India, this morning, passed the one crore coronavirus cases mark becoming second after USA to cross the grim mark in terms of caseload.

Since the virus has entered the country, nearly 1.45 lakh deaths have been reported in the country. However, the United States have double count as compared to India’s with 3,13,588 deaths.

On a positive side, as per the government’s records, India’s recovery rate of 95 per cent is the highest globally.

In the last 24 hours, 25,152 fresh infections took India’s Covid tally to 1,00,04,599, the government data showed this morning.

347 single-day deaths due to Covid were recorded, taking the tally to 1,45,136.

Launching a sharp attack over the surge in cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “1 Crore covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to ‘win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country.”