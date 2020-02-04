Four hundred six people who were evacuated from China’s Wuhan city have tested negative for coronavirus in Delhi, a senior official of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Monday. “Periodical medical checks are being done and all the tests conducted on the inmates for possible coronavirus exposure have been negative till now,” an ITBP spokesperson said.

“Four isolation beds have been kept prepared at the facility and doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjung are visiting regularly to assist the medical team of the force that is posted here round-the-clock,” the spokesperson said. A total of 406 people have been kept at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility in Chhawla area of the national capital after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan in separate Air India flights.

There are a total of 302 males, including three children, and 100 females, including a child, at this facility. Seven Maldivian nationals are also part of this group. They were evacuated by the second AI flight and brought on Sunday. Apart from this facility, the rest have been kept at another quarantine facility prepared by the Army in Gurgaon.

More than 20,000 cases of this virus has been detected in mainland China. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 425 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the coronavirus were first detected in December.