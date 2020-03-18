The fear of Coronavirus has caused a delay in conducting the historic Nauchandi Mela which this year has been postponed by more than a month. The ceremonious inauguration of the Mela is scheduled for Sunday but it would commence later in the mid of the month of May.

The decision has been taken up by the administration as a precautionary measure to avoid any possibility of the spread of Coronavirus due to the arrival of a large number of people and traders who come here to sell their products from different parts of the country.

Started in 1672, Nauchandi Mela is a famous fair of Northern India which is considered as a living symbol of communal harmony. A large number of people turn up for this Mela which is conducted annually and inaugurated traditionally on the second Sunday after the festival of Holi. The inauguration this year is on March 22 and it would be a low key affair.

Mayor Sunita Verma stated that there would be no change in the day of inauguration and would be done on Sunday. However, contrary to the traditional inauguration which is done in a big way this time the function would be done in the presence of barely 10 or 12 persons including officials of Nagam Nigam and administration. “However, after its inauguration, the Mela would resume from May 15 or later. The decision has been taken in view of the possible threat of Coronavirus ” said the Mayor.

“May 15 is the tentative date which could change depending upon the situation,” she said adding that the decision would be taken up after the proper assessment of the situation.

A large number of traders and those associated with handicraft and cottage industry turn up for this Mela every year from different parts of the country. Chicken work of Lucknow, tie and die from Rajasthan, Sari from Kolkata, top sheet from Bhagalpur, Rampur Knives, Meerut scissors, and a lot more attract the people to come to this Mela besides the traditional food like famous Halwa Paratha and exciting rides and a lot more. It starts from the evening and continues throughout the night mesmerizing the visitors with its beautiful lighting.

To add to religious and cultural fervour artists from different fields perform here at Patel Mandap every night. Also, an old Chandi Temple is situated here on which the Mela is named. Opposite to this temple is a Mazaar of Bale Mian. Both Chandi Temple and Mazaar of Bale Mian stand as a symbol of communal harmony.

Year after year, the Mela is organised as per schedule though since the last couple of years there is a downfall in the number of visitors to the Mela it is still popular amongst the rural folks.

This year, however, the fear of the spread of Coronavirus might affect the Mela. The Mayor though is assertive and claimed that the Mela would be more colourful this year provided the fact that the situation improves before its commencement. A budget of Rs 2.4 crore has been approved for the fair, she said adding that soon Nagar Nigam and other departments will reconstruct roads approaching to fair.