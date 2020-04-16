In a bid to settle down a dispute with his wife, a man tried to implicate her in a false case of violation of lockdown in Khushal Nagar locality of Lisari Gate Police Station.

Finding the charges of the husband baseless, the police will now summon and book him on charges of misleading them.

SHO of Lisari Gate Police Station Prashant Kapil said that Amjad (48) is now being summoned on the complaint of his wife Farida (42) and for misleading the police by registering a false complaint on Wednesday.

Amjad, in his complaint, had said that his wife was not following the guidelines of lockdown and roaming around in spite of his best possible efforts. He hence had approached the police to book her on charges of violation of lockdown, told the SHO.

On his complaint, the police summoned his wife on Thursday and questioned her. Farida narrated an entirely different story, said the SHO adding that she is a patient of blood pressure and hypothyroidism hence she has to go out to purchase her medicines.

The couple has four children and their eldest daughter is 21 years of age. She looks after her family and charged the husband of overlooking them and this often leads to a row between the two.

Recently, after the lockdown, Amjad had been distributing food packets to the poor which are provided to him by the factory owners where he works. Farida charged him of ignoring his family as he never gave any food to them while he distributed the food packets all around to the needy and she had to struggle for providing food to their children.

Farida told the cops that instead of supporting the family he used this opportunity to implicate her in a false case of lockdown violation.

Now Farida has given a written complaint to police against her husband on Thursday, said SHO Kapil adding that he will soon summon Amjad and initiate action against him on charges of misleading the police and falsely implicating his wife.