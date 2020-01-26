With the Constitution taking the center-stage of the ongoing protests against the CAA, Congress chose the Republic Day, a day when the Constitution came in effect, to send a copy of the statute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it,” said Congress in a tweet attaching a picture providing the order details of the Constitution.

Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards,

Congress. pic.twitter.com/zSh957wHSj — Congress (@INCIndia) January 26, 2020

Congress also launched a series of tweets mentioning Fundamental Rights and other key aspects of the Constitution to attack the current BJP regime at the centre, as the BJP is in continuously facing protests and allegations of acting beyond the Constitutional mechanism by bringing the CAA.

“A lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. It is this article that is completely violated by the govt’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” Congress tweeted.

The decades-old party also listed some key aspects of the Constitution in its tweets including, Prohibition of discrimination, Protection of Right to Freedom, Article 21 (Right to Life), Article 25 (Freedom to practice religion), and Article 29 (Protection of interest of minorities).

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also targeted the BJP government on the eve of Republic Day by saying, “A deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched to set a discourse to divide countrymen based on religion, regionalism and language as also to subvert and undermine the Constitution. An unprecedented atmosphere of disturbance, fear and insecurity has been foisted upon the country.”

This 71st Republic Day is also a day of reaffirming the commitment to the founding values and principles of the Constitution and implementing every phrase inscribed in it in letter and in spirit, Gandhi said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also targeted the BJP over CAA on the Republic Day taking to Twitter said, “Let us take an oath on the 71st Republic Day to continue the struggle for justice, for the birth-right of being independent, for walking on the ideology of equality, for keeping alive the flame of brotherhood. So that the governments can remember that opposing any decision which does not stand the test of the Constitution is a duty.”

Right after the contentious CAA has been enacted in the country, BJP is on a continuous attack by the opposition.