Cop’s wife, daughter brutally killed in Chhattisgarh

The wife and daughter of Chhattisgarh police Head Constable, Talib Sheikh were mercilessly murdered by notorious criminal Kuldeep Sahu in Surajpur district late Sunday night. The accused allegedly broke into the constable’s residence, attacked them with a sword before disposing of the bodies near a canal about five kilometers away. The heinous crime has sparked widespread outrage and horror in the community.

The incident’s roots trace back to an altercation between constable Ghanshyam Sonwani and Sahu near a biryani stall when Sonwani was returning from Durga Visarjan. During the altercation, Sahu allegedly poured boiling oil on Sonwani, causing severe injuries. The constable was rushed to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later that night, police launched a search operation for Sahu, with Head Constable Talib Sheikh actively involved. When Sheikh confronted the accused, Sahu reportedly attempted to run him over with his vehicle and threatened him with a sword.

Following this confrontation, it is believed that Sahu went to Sheikh’s residence, where he brutally murdered Sheikh’s wife, Mehu Faiz, and 16-year-old daughter, Alia Sheikh, by slitting their throats. Sheikh, who returned home from night patrol, discovered the bloodied scene and found his family missing.The following morning, both the bodies were found in a semi-nude state near a field on the Joor-Peedha road, some five kilometers from their residence. Authorities have launched an extensive search for Sahu, who remains at large.

Advertisement

The brutal incident has sparked widespread anger among locals. Mobs set fire to vehicles outside Sahu’s house and warehouse, which had been vacated by his family prior to the attack. Protesters also assaulted the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and organized a shutdown in the city, later besieging the Surajpur police station. Amid escalating tensions, the police have deployed additional forces to restore order. Authorities are on high alert, conducting extensive raids to capture the fugitive and maintain calm in Surajpur. A high-level investigation has been initiated and authorities promised stern action against those responsible.