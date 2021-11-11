Cop, civilian injured in grenade attack by terrorists

A policeman and a civilian were on Wednesday evening injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar’s downtown Eidgah that has witnessed several terror incidents in the past some time.

The injured policeman has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and the civilian as Aijaz Ahmad. Both were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stable.

It is learnt that terrorists tossed a grenade at CRPF’s 161 battalion camp, injuring a policeman who was in civvies and was on leave.

The civilian has an injury on the left side of his face and left arm, while the policeman has suffered injuries on his left foot.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for terrorists.