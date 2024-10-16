Cooperation in SCO must be based on genuine partnerships not unilateral agendas: Jaishankar

Alluding to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday launched an indirect attack on the two neighbouring nations for going ahead with the controversial project, ignoring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity concerns.

Addressing the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad, he said the cooperation among SCO nations must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty.

”It (cooperation) must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit,” the Indian minister said as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang listened in.

The summit is also being attended by leaders of other SCO countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

Mr Jaishankar’s remarks about CPEC came after the Pakistan Premier suggested that the ambitious project should be expanded and made a part of a “robust SCO connectivity framework”. New Delhi has been opposed to the CPEC project on the ground that it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a territory which India says belongs to it.

Mr Jaishankar is the first foreign minister of India to visit Pakistan after nine years. In December 2015, Mrs Sushma Swaraj had visited the country for the ‘Heart of Asia’ meet. Mr Jaishankar has, however, made it clear that he is not in Islamabad to hold bilateral talks with the Pakistani leadership, firmly suggesting that India won’t resume dialogue with the neighbouring country until it stops supporting terrorism.

Mr Jaishankar was quite forthright in stating that the endeavours of SCO nations will progress only when their commitment to the organisation’s Charter remains firm.

”It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’. If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel,” he added.

The Indian minister pointed out that the SCO meet is taking place at a difficult time in world affairs since two major conflicts were going on in West Asia and Europe, each with its own global repercussions.

”The Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated. Disruptions of various kinds – ranging from extreme climate events to supply chain uncertainties and financial volatility – are impacting growth and development,” he said.

Mr Jaishankar also spoke about global institutions, saying they do need to keep pace with global realities. ”That is why the case for ‘reformed multilateralism’ gets stronger by the day. Comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, is essential,” he said. The SCO, he said, must be in the lead of advocating such change, not hold back on a matter of such importance.

Mr Jaishankar said the SCO must realise that the world is moving towards multi-polarity. Globalisation and rebalancing are realities that cannot be denied. Cumulatively, they have created many new opportunities in terms of trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows and other forms of collaboration.

”There is no question that our region would benefit immensely if we take this forward. Not just that, others too would draw their own inspiration and lessons from such efforts,” he added.