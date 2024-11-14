Cooked up confession to implicate KTR: Arrested ex MLA

As the Congress government accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of hatching the conspiracy to attack the district collector of Vikarabad and other government officials he has lashed out daring Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to arrest him, the police remand report presented in the court had claimed that the former Kodangal MLA, P Narender Reddy had confessed to his own role and that of KTR in the conspiracy.

However, the BRS soon released a hand-written letter from the arrested former MLA addressed to the court in which he said the remand report was cooked up by the police and denied that he had given any such confession.

According to the remand report submitted by the police, the former MLA of Kodangal had confessed that he was instructed by KT Rama Rao. During his ‘tactful’ interrogation, “he confessed to having committed the offence with criminal conspiracy by abetting the accused persons in order to destabilise or deteriorate the government and also to gain political mileage and defame the government of Telangana as per the directions of their party prominent leader i.e. KTR and others,” said the remand case diary.

He confessed that he had contacted BRS youth wing leader B Suresh Raj over the phone to assess the execution of their acts. Police have so far arrested 21 people in connection with the attack on the district magistrate and other government officials.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy saying, “For a man caught with Rs 50 lakh bribe, everything will seem to be a conspiracy! Farmers protesting against your son-in-law’s pharma company will be a conspiracy! Farmers not bowing down to your brother’s threats is a conspiracy! Two people talking on the phone is a conspiracy!” He then challenged Reddy, “Arrest me! I will walk into the prison with my head held high for standing by the farmers of Telangana!”

The BRS leadership today met the arrested former MLA, P Narender Reddy in Cherlapally Central jail and claimed that the remand report where he had implicated Rao had been coerced. The party released a letter from the arrested former MLA P Narender Reddy addressed to the magistrate in which he said he had heard from his wife that the police had submitted his confessional statement. He wrote that it was fake and he had “not given any such type of confession to the police at any point of time nor I stated anything as alleged in the remand report by the police.”

Police had arrested Narender Reddy in connection with the attack on Vikarabad district magistrate and other government officials by protesting farmers and villagers when they had gone to conduct a public hearing for a pharma company in the Chief Minister’s constituency, Kodangal.