Convicted BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena surrenders before trial court in Manohar Thana

The ruling BJP MLA from Anta, Kanwar Lal Meena, who has been awarded a three-year jail term in a 20-year-old criminal case, surrendered before the trial court in the Manohar Thana town in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

In compliance with the court’s order, the convicted legislator presented himself before the CJM court, Manohar Thana, to surrender today, on the last day of the deadline allowed by the court.

The court issued the requisite warrant for lodging him in the Aklera Sub Jail. Later, he was escorted to the Aklera Sub Jail by the police.

As per the case record, Meena on February 3, 2005 had threatened on gunpoint the then SDM Ram Niwas Mehta to concede to his demand of re-polling in election for Deputy Sarpanch in Khatakhedi village near Manohar Thana.

The lower trial court had acquitted Meena in the case, however, the ADJ Aklera in 2020 had convicted him and sentenced him to a 3-year jail term and a cash penalty of Rs 10,000.

Meena filed an appeal before the Rajasthan High Court challenging the ADJ court’s verdict. The High Court dismissed his appeal on May 2, earlier this month.

Even the Supreme Court, about a fortnight back, dismissed the MLA’s special leave petition and asked him to surrender before the trial court by May 14. This deadline was later extended by the trial court till May 21.