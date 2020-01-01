Controversial Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranab Singh Champion, who was expelled from BJP for his rough behaviour last year, is all set to return to the party. The legislator was expelled for six years after a video, in which he is abusing highlanders, became viral on social media and due to his rift with Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karanwal.

Off late, Champion was seen making rounds of many senior BJP leaders in Uttarakhand and New Delhi. On the initiative of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Kunwar Pranab Singh Champion and Deshraj Karanwal hosted a joint press conference in Dehradun on Wednesday and claimed that they have decided to patch up their differences. Both the leaders even announced withdrawing legal cases filed against each other. The press conference clearly indicates that BJP is keen on taking back Kunwar Pranab Singh Champion in the party. The party script is ready and for this, the implementation began from Wednesday.

Many close associates of Uttarakhand Chief Minister were present in the press conference. The conference lasted for about five minutes and both the MLAs rushed out, without answering any additional questions from the media persons.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had intervened even in 2019, and at that time similar claims were made. But after announcing truce, Champion and Deshraj were again engaged in a verbal war to create an embarrassing situation for the Uttarakhand BJP. Things became unbearable for BJP when a video became viral, in which the controversial political leader was shown dancing with guns and using offensive language against highlanders. Uttarakhand BJP expelled Champion for six years in July 2019.

Trivendra Rawat has made a second attempt to patch up the differences between the Khanpur MLA and Jhabreda MLA. Champion had challenged Karanwal for a wrestling fight in Roorkee last year. The war escalated, with the Khanpur MLA terming the caste certificate of Deshraj bogus. Though both the leaders hosted a joint press conference, the chemistry was missing, which hints even the announcement of truce on New Year is possibly temporary.