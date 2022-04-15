Contractor Suicide Row, Karnataka Minister could resign today

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavraj Bommai confirmed that his Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, KS Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today following allegations of corruption.

“Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own. He will tender his resignation today evening. He has expressed that he will come out from all allegations soon. The police will investigate the matter from all angles.” “No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” the Chief Minister said in a press meet.

Congress Party has demanded that Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa should be arrested in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Santosh Patil had named minister in the alleged corruption case.

“Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested,” says Congress leader D.K. Shivkumar.

State chief D.K. Shivakumar also stated on Friday that even now, it is doubtful that Eshwarappa would tender his resignation, “He is the chairman of the factory of lies. CM Bommai has declared that Eshwarappa has not done any wrong already. How can a police officer conduct an inquiry against Eshwarappa?”

Earlier, Eshwarappa announced his resignation following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Bommai today. Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party.