Consumers hit by Mother Dairy’s price revision

Consumers in Delhi-NCR will have to pay Rs 2 more to buy milk from Wednesday as Mother Dairy has revised the prices, which is set to hit every individual.

The dairy major, which sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily through its booths, local retailers, and online platforms, said the price revision was necessary due to a sharp rise in procurement costs over recent months.

“This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4–5 per litre over the past few months,” a Mother Dairy official stated.

The move has drawn criticism from the consumers.

Saloni Sharma, a consumer who had come to buy milk at a booth, said the prices will surely affect common people as milk is used in almost every household.

“Whether person is rich or poor, milk is needed by all and the dairy companies should refrain from revising prices. As the summers arrive, they seem to affect the pasture for cattles, but arrangements should be made for the green pasture so that the possibility of revision can be minimized,” she added.

Another consumer said that the revision has resulted in him cutting down his consumption of milk as he feels that the prices should remain in control.

A tea seller seemed angry from the decision stating that this will result in reduction in his profit margins. “Tea is consumed almost everywhere in Delhi and sellers like me who sell to a price sensitive market cannot increase its prices. This is surely going to affect my profit margins,” he added.