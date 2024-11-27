Consumer Forum issues arrest warrants against Jaipur Development Commissioner

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Jaipur – II has issued arrest warrants against the Jaipur Development Commissioner, senior IAS Aanandhi.

The forum Chairman, Gyarsi Lal Meena and member Hemlata Agrawal have issued the warrants for failure in compliance of the forum order in a complaint filed by a litigant Raj Singh Ajmera.

The forum has entrusted the responsibility to the Jaipur Police Commissioner for executing the warrant and producing the officer in the court (forum) by December 18.

Advertisement

Litigant Ajmera had filed a complaint before the forum in connection with the recovery of the deposit he made with the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

In hearing of the case on November 10, 2023 the forum had ordered JDA to pay back the amount of Rs 2,02,613 to the litigant with 9 per cent interest. Besides, the forum also ordered payment of Rs 40,000 as compensation.

In an earlier hearing, the JDA representatives sought some time for compliance of the order but the forum denied the request.