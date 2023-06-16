Work on the militarily-strategic Chusul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok Road started on Friday with focus on rapid construction of road network along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) shared pictures of a ground-breaking ceremony held to launch the project on social media.

The construction of the nearly 135-km long road will ensure smooth movement of troops towards the LAC.

The project being executed by BRO’s Project Himank is led by Colonel Ponung Doming. The first woman officer was deputed as Task Force Commander above 15,000 ft. The project is one of the strategically-important roads being constructed by BRO.

It is worth mentioning here that the Demchok sector is situated near the confluence of the Charding Nullah and Indus River. Chushul in the Leh district of Ladakh is located in the Durbuk tehsil south of the Pangong Lake and west of the Spanggur Lake. The LAC with China runs about 5 kms east of Chushul, across the Chushul Valley.

Colonel Ponung Doming is from Passighat in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district. She has become the pride of her state as the first woman officer in the country to command the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) at a height of 15,000 feet, the highest border roads outpost in the world.