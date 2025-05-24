Construction of International Film City set to begin by June; CM to lay foundation stone

The construction of the much-awaited International Film City project is likely to begin by the end of this month or in June, officials revealed here on Saturday.

Located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, the project aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for film production, media, entertainment, and tourism.

The selected developer, Bayview Projects LLP, a company owned by renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has completed nearly all preparatory work. A geo-technical survey of the construction site is nearly complete, and the company is expected to submit its building plan within the next few days, officials said.

Meanwhile, work on leveling the land is actively underway, with associated infrastructure such as road construction and site cleanup nearing completion. Once all necessary approvals are secured, construction will officially commence, with the foundation stone to be laid by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Rajeev Arora, General Manager of Bayview Projects LLP, construction of the International Film City will begin as soon as the building plan is approved. In the first phase, the company will build 13 to 14 modern film sound studios and a film institute spread over approximately 3 lakh square meters. The entire project will be completed in three phases over eight years.

“We will build a film city that fulfills Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream,” said Arora. He added that the CM himself will lay the foundation stone, and the Chief Minister’s Office is in the process of finalizing the date.

Following the CM’s instructions, YEIDA is prepared to begin work swiftly and is working to remove all obstacles. From land acquisition to farmer compensation, all procedures are being handled with full transparency. This project will not only establish Uttar Pradesh as a national and international hub for film production but will also help create jobs, attract investments, and promote the state’s cultural heritage.

The Film City is being developed in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway, spanning a total area of 1,000 acres. Phase 1 will cover 230 acres at an estimated cost of ₹1,510 crore. Bayview Projects LLP was selected as the top bidder by offering the highest gross revenue share of 18 per cent. The company received the Letter of Award last year.

On June 27, 2024, YEIDA signed a concession agreement with the company’s representative, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. As per the agreement, the right of way for the site was handed over on February 27, 2025.

The master plan for the Film City was approved on January 30, 2025. The remaining 770 acres will be developed in Phase 2 and Phase 3.