The rising pollution has not only affected day to day life of the people but has also hampered work on important projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) which primarily include Expressway and Rapid rail, as construction has been banned at the moment.

The important projects in the Delhi-NCR region would not be able to meet the deadlines in view of the pollution causing smog. Meerut – Delhi expressway which is on the priority of the Union government was supposed to be started soon.

The Union Central Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced to inaugurate it by January 2020, but it seems difficult in the current scenario . Due to the rising pollution and the Air quality index reaching its record high, all construction work was put on hold as it adds to the pollution. The schools , colleges and institutions were closed . Construction and other such activities were also put on hold, since the past month.

The situation improved for some days but once again it deteriorated. Hence, taking cognisance of the situation, the Supreme Court’s Pollution Control Authority panel has once again ordered to close the schools till November 15.

This will surely affect the construction work on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as well .The officials of NHAI also admit that the construction work could not be started till the next orders in this regard. On Tuesday, the work of broadening of Highway near Partapur overbridge of Meerut was started but it has to be stalled due to the strict orders of the authority followed by the rising pollution .

The main point of expressway in Meerut is the Partapur crossing where work on three underpasses and an interchange was ongoing which has also been stopped .