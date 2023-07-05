Constitution is Oxygen, democracy future for us: Kharge

Reiterating his party’s commitment to protecting the Constitution and democracy in the country, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked the party cadre not to hanker for posts and positions but work to strengthen the organisation.

“The Constitution is Oxygen for us and democracy is our future. Each one of us should work to develop leadership at the grassroots level and not fight each other,” he said inaugurating the party’s national workshop on the ‘Leadership Development Mission’ for the SC, ST, OBC and the minorities wings at the Congress headquarters here.

Urging party leaders and workers to think about the party’s future, Kharge cited his own example and said he gave party tickets to even those who helped the BJP in his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections as he wanted the party to succeed.

“We have to promote leadership development. But that does not mean you start fighting with local leadership and complain against them. You have to work in coordination with the local leadership,” he said.

“You should not fight among yourselves. You should all support them. Most people try to target and try to pull down new leaders,” he noted. The Congress chief also stated that undesirable elements should not be given party posts as this would only weaken the organisation.

Noting that the ”Leadership Development Mission’’ was announced at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir of the party, Kharge said: “We are constantly pushing to strengthen the organisation. Unless you are strong or you don’t stand on your own feet or instil self-respect in yourself, you cannot move forward.”