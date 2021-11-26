Constitution Day: President to lead nation in celebrations from the Central Hall of Parliament

In a unique celebration of Constitution Day today, the entire nation will be invited to join President Ram Nath Kovind in reading the Preamble to the Constitution.

The celebrations of the Day will begin with a speech by the President. After that, the whole nation can join him in reading the Preamble.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ministers, MPs, and other dignitaries.

The function will be live-streamed on television and online portals. The President will also inaugurate an ‘Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy’ -(mpa.gov.in/constitution-day).

Anyone can participate in this quiz and get a participation certificate with simple registration in his name giving his/her name, telephone number, age group.

The celebrations will have added significance because of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government to celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.

There will be a separate portal for reading the Preamble in 23 languages. Padma Shree awardee Jai Prakash Lakhiwal has designed the frame for the Preamble in this portal in such a way that it has elements of arts from all States and UTs of India. This design will also be reflected on certificates.