Consensus at G20 Employment Working Group meet

The Employment Working Group (EWG) under India’s G20 presidency concluded its 2nd meeting on Wednesday at Guwahati with consensus on key issues of “Global Skill Gaps, Gig and Platform Economy, Social Protection and Sustainable Financing of Social Security.”

The EWG discussions were steered by Labour and Employment Secretary and EWG Chair Arti Ahuja, ensuring agreement on the key elements of the EWG Ministerial Declaration and Outcome Documents at the G20 meet.

The meeting was attended by more than 74 delegates from over 19 G20 member countries, seven guest countries and five International Organisations.

These organisations included International Labour Organisation(ILO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) and International Social Security Association (ISSA), World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The three-day meeting had begun with an inaugural address by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli followed by an address by Minister of Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, and Welfare of Minorities, Assam Government Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Compilation of essays by students on labour issues as a part of Jan Bhagidari initiatives was unveiled on the occasion.

The first day of the meeting comprised knowledge sharing sessions by other working groups which have intersecting priority areas with the EWG. Presentations were made by the Sustainable Finance Working Group, Digital Economy Working Group, Education Working Group,G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre and the L20, B20 Chairs.

On the second day, member countries deliberated on the outcomes on the key priority areas of the EWG by bringing in all perspectives and distilling them further towards formulation of the declaration and outcome document, with constructive comments.

On the third day, the discussions on the Draft Ministerial Communique were held for the remaining document. Besides the Draft Ministerial Declaration, the Draft Outcome Document on “Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection”, was taken up for discussion. Comments and suggestions were considered and discussed in detail with all the G20 members.

The deliberations included Jan Bhagidari activities like cycle rallies, cleanliness drives, mock G20s at schools, tree plantations, seminars and lectures organised by the Assam state government to involve citizens from all walks of life, including students, youth, women, private sector, academia and civil society.