Cong’s NAC meets INDIA bloc leaders from Maharashtra

The Congress’ National Alliance Committee (NAC) on Tuesday held meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over seat sharing in Maharashtra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was convened by the panel’s convenor Mukul Wasnik at his residence here as a part of the ongoing series of meetings with the parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on seat sharing for the General Elections.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said they discussed seat sharing in Maharashtra.

“We are together, will stay together and contest elections together. We have no differences about seat sharing,” he said.

Earlier, the NAC held meetings with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Bihar.

Meanwhile, the panel held a meeting with the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the seat sharing.

“The meeting was held in a good atmosphere. On January 12, again the meeting will be held,” said SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav after the meeting.

Notably, several parties of the INDIA have already stressed the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The Opposition bloc is an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.