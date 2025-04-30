Congressman-turned-BJP leader Narendra Saluja passes away in Indore

Narendra Saluja (52), a Congressman-turned-BJP leader, died in Indore on Wednesday.

Saluja was presently one of the spokespersons of the BJP in MP.

According to information, Saluja’s health suddenly deteriorated at his home in Indore. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

It is suspected that Saluja suffered a heart attack, which led to his demise.

The late Saluja is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Senior BJP and Congress leaders, including state Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath, have condoled Saluja’s death.

Saluja began his political career with the Congress and was once one of the closest leaders to former Congress CM Kamal Nath. However, he left Congress and joined the BJP in 2022.