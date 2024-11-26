Congress Working Committee meet on Nov 29

The Congress on Tuesday announced that its working committee meeting will be held on November 29.

The meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision making body will be held in the national capital, as per the party.

Notably, the announcement of the CWC came days after the Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance dismal performance in Maharashtra Assembly polls, and victory of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance in Jharkhand elections.

In Maharashtra, the Congress bagged 16 Assembly seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 and NCP-SCP 10 constituencies.

In the meeting, which would be attended by the top leaders of the Congress, it is likely that they would deliberate on the recent polls outcome, current political situation and Adani issue.

It may be mentioned that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded billionaire businessman Gautam Adani’s immediate arrest after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicted him and others for alleged bribery.

Gandhi, who called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into alleged irregularities by the Adani Group, also demanded removal of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch accusing her of protecting Adani.

Notably, the Adani Group had denied allegations made by the US DoJ and the US SEC, and said all possible legal recourse will be sought.