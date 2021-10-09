Congress Working Committee to meet on 16 Oct; current political situation, organizational elections on the agenda

The Congress Working Committee will meet here on 16 October to deliberate on the current political situation and take a decision on organisational elections.

The meeting is being convened after several senior party leaders said there was a need to consider important political issues at the top party forum. The party has seen quite a few defections from its senior positions recently.

Former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.

In a tweet, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said today “A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Saturday, the 16th October 2021 at 10 am at AICC Office, 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organisational elections.”