Congress worker killed in Chhattisgarh

The murder of Congress leader Hemant Bhoyar has triggered heightened political tensions in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, with the opposition alleging that the incident was a premeditated act involving a local BJP functionary.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Bhoyar, a panchayat member from Mulmula village, and his sister-in-law, Champai Bhoyar, the elected sarpanch of the same village, were returning home by motorcycle after attending to personal matters at the district headquarters.

According to police reports, Hemant Bhoyar, a 35-year-old panch member from Mulmula village, was returning home on his motorcycle with his sister-in-law Champai Bhoyar, the village sarpanch, when a speeding car allegedly rammed into them near Dongripara village on Friday evening. Both victims were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared Hemant dead on arrival.

What initially appeared to be a routine traffic accident has taken a distinctly political turn. The police have arrested Purendra Kaushik, a local BJP functionary, on charges of murder and attempt to murder. Kaushik had lost to Champai in last year’s sarpanch election, a defeat that sources say had left him embittered.

“This was no accident,” said former Congress MLA Mohan Markam. “Kaushik had been threatening the Bhoyar family since his electoral defeat. The attack was deliberate and politically motivated.” Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla described the incident as “a chilling example of political vendetta.”

Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police, Kaushalendra Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We are investigating all angles” Kaushalendra said.

Police action was initiated after a group of Congress workers staged demonstrations outside the district hospital and obstructed traffic on the national highway, demanding prompt justice for the victims. The situation in Kondagaon remains tense but under control, with additional police forces deployed across key locations to prevent any further disturbances and ensure public safety.