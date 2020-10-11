A shocking incident surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district where a Congress’ woman leader has been thrashed by a group of party workers at a party meeting yesterday.

As per the initial reports, the party worker named Tara was allegedly beaten due as she was raising objections over the allotment of party ticket for the upcoming by-poll to a person charged with rape.

“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action,” Tara told ANI.

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” she said while speaking to ANI.

As per the reports, Congress National Secretary Sachin Nayak was meeting with Congress workers, when Tara Yadav reached the meeting venue and protested against Congress’ decision to give ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani.

The incident was condemned by the opposition party leaders as well as Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women.

“How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance,” she said.

How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance. https://t.co/DOgoDb1fho — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 11, 2020

A woman – attacked and mobbed by Congress leaders, in public, on stage. Where is the

‘Outrage’

‘Award Wapasi’

‘Death of Democracy’

and ‘Pseudo Feminist’ gang now? Womens safety 🤥 @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/xanbYLkOUR — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 11, 2020

Congress Party leaders beating up woman for demanding election ticket !! https://t.co/Rkq2Y15aNp — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 11, 2020