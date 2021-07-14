Congress party will raise the Rafale issue along with issues of inflation, fuel-price hike and covid management at the upcoming Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Chaired by party-chief Sonia Gandhi, the party’s strategy group for Parliament, met on Wednesday evening and is of view that it is imperative to raise the Rafale issue after a probe has been initiated in France into alleged kickbacks.

The party has been raising its voice against the Rafale deal ever since information relating to alleged kickbacks in the deal came to the fore. It has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the 2016 fighter jet deal.

Congress has alleged the Rafale deal reeks of “massive corruption”, “treason” and has caused “loss to public exchequer”.

Additionally, the party has also decided to raise issues of inflation, fuel price hike, Covid mismanagement, and the border issue.

Coordination with other opposition parties has been entrusted to Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the party wants a joint opposition strategy in the house to corner the government.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, addressing the media on Tuesday, had said: “Congress party will raise the issue of high inflation in the forthcoming session of Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India.”