‘Congress wanted me to say Rahul will become PM’: Laxman Singh on his expulsion from party

A day after being expelled from the Congress party for six years, former Lok Sabha Member and former MLA Laxman Singh, claimed on Thursday that the party expelled him for refusing to give statements on party’s instructions saying Rahul Gandhi is the future of India and he will become the prime minister.

Laxman Singh told some media persons on Thursday that he is not an astrologer. “I don’t do astrology. I cannot predict who will become the PM. The people will decide that,” Laxman Singh maintained.

He said the Congress wanted him to say that Rahul Gandhi will become the PM, but he refused, hence he was expelled from the party. “I was told by the party that if I give such a statement, then the notice against me will be withdrawn. But I refused,” Singh claimed.

“Why should I give such a statement that Rahul Gandhi will become the PM,” he asked.

The Congress on 11 June expelled Laxman Singh from the party citing anti-party activities.

The All India Congress Committee DAC Member Secretary Tariq Anwar issued a press release on Tuesday, informing that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled Laxman Singh from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities.

Laxman Singh had made irresponsible comments on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’. He had called Rahul Gandhi ‘immature’.

Laxman Singh is the younger brother of Rajya Sabha Congress member and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. He is a five-time Lok Sabha Member and three-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh. He was first elected to the state legislature in 1990. He became an MP for the first time in 1994 from Rajgarh.

Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha four times on a Congress ticket.

He switched to the BJP in 2004 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha again.

He returned to the Congress fold in 2013.