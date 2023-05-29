Congress urges Modi govt to call special session in new Parliament

The Congress on Monday urged the Modi Government to call and start a special session in the new building of Parliament on the demand of Opposition parties and hold a long debate on those matters that the country wanted to know.

“The Central government is saying that if there is a new beginning in the new parliament, then it should be a new beginning, the government should bring in a special session to discuss the issues of the country, accept the demands of the main Opposition party (ies),” former Union Minister and senior party leaders Anand Sharma told an official press conference at PCC Hqr here.

Criticising the nine years of Modi rule since 2014, he said, “Please start a debate so that the whole country hears the resonance of Parliament. Talks are being held with respect in the Parliament; the government is also listening seriously, presenting its stand so that the public decides not only the grand building but what is happening after that, the country wants to see that.”

“In a true sense in the last Parliament (Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha) sessions, we have seen that no matter what was being accepted, the blame was laid on the Opposition. Let us start a fresh discussion on unemployment, inflation, farmers’ problems, national security and economic disparities,” he added.

The Modi Government was laying great emphasis on campaigning for the nine years’ of its tenure, the best event management was being done to prove its accountability and answerability to the public, he said.

“The Congress, being the main Opposition party of the country, it is our responsibility to inform the common people about the real situation of the country. The Central government cannot escape from the responsibility for what has not happened in the last nine years,” Sharma said listing many of the Modi government’s failures including on employment and inflation.

Rajasthan PHED Minister Dr. Mahesh Joshi, Chairman of RSIC Rajiv Arora, Headquarters Secretary Lalit Toonwal, Secretary Jaswant Gurjar were present at the press conference.