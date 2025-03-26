Congress urges EC to hold MCD by-elections in Delhi

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold by-elections to 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards at the earliest.

Yadav made the request to the poll panel after holding a meeting with senior party leaders and observers in collection with the by-elections in the civic body.

“I appeal to the Election Commission to hold the by-elections quickly as people approach the Municipal Councillors to solve their problems. If the MCD wards are left without Councillors, it will adversely affect the functioning of the civic body,” he said.

Yadav also said that drawing lessons from the Assembly elections, Congress workers should work on the weaknesses to ensure that the party candidates emerge victorious in the by-elections.

Asserting that people still repose faith in Congress, the Delhi Congress chief said due to the constant shadow boxing between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the functioning of the MCD has been stalled for the past two years. Congress workers should go to the people to highlight this fact.”

He said every effort should be made to win in the the by-election so that Congress becomes a very powerful voice in the MCD, as BJP and AAP were indulging in regular “drama” of fighting with each other with all development works in the civic body in a limbo.