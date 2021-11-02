Congress takes lead in two seats in Rajasthan bypolls

The Congress is leading in two seats, Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad, where by-polls were held on October 30 due to the death of their respective MLAs.

Ten rounds of counting have been completed in Vallabhnagar, with 13 more to go.

Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, the wife of former Vallabhnagar Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, is leading with 29,248 votes, followed by RLP candidate Udailal Dangi with 29,170 votes. With 13,477 votes, BJP candidate Himmat Singh Jhala is in third place.

The counting for the seats in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad would take 23 and 24 rounds, respectively.

In Dhariyawad, 18 rounds of counting have been completed, with six more to be completed.

Nagraj Meena of the Congress is ahead after 18 rounds, with Khet Singh Meena of the BJP trailing by a large margin.

Nagraj of the Congress received 57,238 votes, while Khet Singh of the BJP received only 37,338.

In Vallabhnagar, the Congress used the emotional game by fielding Preeti, the wife of a former MLA. The BJP, on the other hand, took a risk and fielded a new candidate in Dhariyawad, Jhala.

In addition, the BJP’s ongoing feud with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is said to have harmed the party’s prospects.

The counting is being overseen by Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

