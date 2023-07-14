Congress submits memorandum to the Governor, seeks speeding up of flood relief works, proper compensation

Haryana Congress on Friday submitted memorandum to Haryana Governor and demanded compensation at the rate of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers and adequate compensate for the damage caused to houses, shops and businesses due to floods in the state.

A delegation of Congress MLAs and senior leaders, led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

Addressing the press conference after submitting a memorandum, Hooda said he visited many flood-affected districts and stated that BJP-JJP government’s apathy and negligence played as big role a role, as excess rains in pushing north Haryana into a flood situation.

He said that till now the apathetic attitude of the administration has added to his suffering and said no help of any kind has been given to the victims so far and he demanded an immediate survey of the loss of crop property due in floods and asked to give compensation at the rate of Rs 40,000 per acre to provide adequate compensation to the affected people.

The Congress also sought immediate steps to rehabilitate those who have been displaced or their houses have been damaged. The party sought proper compensation after surveying the losses of traders and shopkeepers. Food items and fodder for their cattle should be distributed to the needy people.

Advertisement

The Congress noted that there is also a fear of spreading serious diseases due to flood water, so the administration should send sufficient quantity of medicine and team of doctors. Apart from this, immediate and long-term measures should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such disaster in future.

He said that Opposition can not be a mute spectator as people of the state face trouble due to floods and state government should coordinate with the opposition and fulfil the demands of people in Haryana.

Hooda said the Congress has already offered to extend every possible help to the government and administration in the relief work, in the memorandum submitted to the Governor. Along with this, an appeal has been made that all possible help of NDRF and Army should be taken to protect the lives and property of the people.

Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan said he visited many areas from Karnal to Yamunanagar, to take stock of the situation on the ground and how people have been impacted by the floods. He pointed that people do not have anything, from food, drinking water, to fodder for animals. From human life to the lives of cattle, everything is in danger. Farmers’ crops, borewells and motors installed in the fields have become useless. In such a situation, it is necessary that along with the compensation for the crops, the government should also give additional compensation to the farmers for borewell and motor.

Udaibhan said that the government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of 16 people who died due to floods, which is insufficient. The government should increase this amount to at least Rs 20 lakh.

The Congress thanked and appreciated the social workers engaged in providing food and drinking water to the people at the grassroots level, and the Sangat for running the langar.