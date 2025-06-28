Congress slams Modi government over economic policies

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised the Modi government on Saturday for its economic policies, citing low interest rates on savings accounts and declining household savings.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kharge accused the government of ignoring significant economic issues, including rising unemployment, inflation, and economic inequality.

“Savings stopped, household expenses reined in, this is the result of the ‘Amrit Kaal’…. Interest rate on Savings Account at its lowest in 25 years, household savings at their lowest in 50 years…..It feels as if… the Modi government has taken a contract to pick the public’s pockets,” Kharge claimed.

The Congress president highlighted the government’s failures, including rising unemployment, particularly among youth, citing a 9.2% overall unemployment rate and figures as high as 40% for those aged 20 to 24.

The Congress has been vocal in its criticism of the government’s economic policies, accusing it of being directionless and devoid of a coherent strategy, which, according to the party, has ruined the Indian economy.

Kharge also pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and its potential impact on the trade deficit.