Congress set criteria for ticket distribution for MCD polls

Congress has decided to give party tickets to those candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections who worked for the party at the grassroots level despite being in the Opposition for the past many years.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, while meeting leaders of the Congress party, said that winnability, hard work and loyalty to the party will be considered the main parameters for the selection of the Congress candidates.

Chaudhary said there were multiple applications for seats from every ward, but the party had to eventually opt for the best choice, and he is confident that Congress workers will work for the success of the party candidates as disciplined soldiers, unitedly.

He pointed out that people were upset and unhappy with the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, and this time around, a Congress mayor will sit at the civic centre to uplift Delhi from its present plight.

The DPCC president welcomed the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi Congress, Ajoy Kumar, at the meeting of Congress workers and leaders at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, on Tuesday.

Anil Kumar said that Congress candidates and workers will go door-to-door to expose the corruption of the BJP during its over 15-year misrule in the MCD, and the corruption, scandals, pollution, incompetence and inaction which became all-pervading during the 8-year misrule of the Kejriwal Government.

He said that the BJP and the AAP had destroyed the green, clean, progressive and developed city left behind by the Congress, during its 15-year reign.

Addressing the Congress workers, Ajoy Kumar said under the dynamic leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, who’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has generated tremendous enthusiasm among the people across the country, Congress will sweep the MCD polls.