Congress seeks Himachal CM’s explanation on HPPSC appointment

Seeking explanation from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the recent controversy arising from the appointment of the chairman of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), a member of Legislative Assembly Vikramaditya Singh termed it unfortunate.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, he said that the Chief Minister is duty-bound to explain to the public the appointment row. Singh said that his party was against such backdoor entry.

He sought to know why the appointment was first approved by the Chief Minister’s Office and notified and then withdrawn in haste.

“Even the invite for the oath of the new Chairman and members were printed and sent to dignitaries, but the very next day it was withdrawn,” he claimed.

He charged that management has been a trademark of the incumbent state government right from the start which sends a wrong message to the public.

Accusing the state government for having failed on all fronts including unemployment, inflation, the concern of the farmers and apple growers and even handling the Covid crisis, he said that today the people of the state upset with the state government, have taken to the streets which is ample indication that the BJP government is on the way to exit.

“Is baar sarkar badlegi (This time the government will change) and the slogan of the BJP, Riwaz badlega (tradition will change) will fall flat,” he claimed.

Weather-related calamities have battered the state, however, the Chief Minister is busy in election-related activities which shows the seriousness, he alleged, adding that state leaders should have been busy holding meetings with the officials and all the district administrations on the preparedness to handle and mitigate the disaster.

“What can be expected from the ministers of the cabinet when the Chief Minister is inefficient,” he accused.

“Being a responsible opposition it is our duty to raise such issues from time to time,” said Singh.

Speaking about the financial crisis the state was going through and the Rs 64,000 debt burden, he underlined the need for fiscal prudence and resource mobilization so that the state does not need to take loans from various agencies.

Replying to a question on the water crisis and the failure of the Ghaziabad company SJPNL in handling it, he said that an inquiry will be done when Congress comes to power.