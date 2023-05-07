Congress scared ahead of polls: PM in Karnataka

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the grand old party is so ”scared” ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls that they are forced to bring people for campaigning so that they can put blame on each other.

Addressing a rally in Shivamogga in Karnataka, Modi accused the Congress of inflating “balloons of lies” and said irrespective of what the party does, they won’t be getting any benefit and the BJP will form the government with full majority.

The Prime Minister said: “Congress is so scared ahead of the polls that they are forced to bring people for campaigning so that they can put all the blame on each other. The Congress has created an ecosystem to peddle its lies.”

Modi said the party had started the roadshow earlier than scheduled because of the NEET exam on Sunday.

“We conducted the roadshow early as there was a NEET exam today. No political party dares to conduct or address any rally or public meeting so

early. I received a lot of love today from the public of Bengaluru,” PM Modi said.

“The women of Karnataka were completely neglected by the Congress government in the past. They have done no development work for the farmers. BJP has worked for the farmers of the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form the government with full majority,” he said.

Modi added, “The education of girls and women’s empowerment were pushed back during the Congress rule. The girls used to drop out of school because Congress did not make separate toilets for girls. But the BJP campaigned to remove the injustice done to girls and today more and more girls are going to school”.

Referring to the first-time voters, PM Modi said, “Can a party, whose aim is only corruption and appeasement, develop the state of Karnataka? Can a party who takes 85 per cent commission, make the future of the youth? Congress has never worked for the youth”.

Meanwhile, the campaigning has intensified in the state of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.